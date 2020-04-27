Virginia Stodola

Virginia Nevada Stodola, 98, of Shell Lake passed away at Shell Lake Health Care Center on April 18, 2020.
She was born on December 11, 1921, to William and Mary Bloedow. On November 24, 1942, she married Adolph Stodola Jr. Virginia was a devoted mother and grandmother, being blessed with six children.
She and Adolph farmed outside of Haugen until his passing in February of 1970. She enjoyed a large garden, canning, and baking homemade bread often. Virginia also spent enjoyable times fishing with her grandchildren and playing Scrabble with friends.
Virginia loved people and, though busy, volunteered much of her time helping others to understand the Bible and its promises of a better future. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, her strong faith in Jesus’ ransom and the resurrection hope motivated her to encourage others.
She is survived by two sons, Keith of Haugen and Cecil (Theresa) of Sarona; three daughters, Gloria (Lester) Hestad of Corvalis, Oregon, Marcia (Richard) Hestad of Sarona, and Goldine (Bruce) Burton of Sarona; and 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Jr.; her daughter, Karen Drost; granddaughter, Dawn Drost; her parents, William and Mary Bloedow; a sister, Lorena; and a brother, Laverne.
Virginia’s family extend a special thank you to the Shell Lake Health Care Center for the wonderful care and attention they provided for her.
Due to the mandatory restrictions on gatherings, no service is planned at this time.
