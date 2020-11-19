Violet Burks

Violet Malinda Burks, 88, of Shell Lake died on November 17, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
She was born on January 25, 1932, in Fredonia to Charles and Alma (Heilgendorf) Ziehl. She was married in Milwauke on May 9, 1958, to Howard Burks.
Violet loved to spend time in the garden and working on her various crafting projects.
Violet is survived by her husband, Howard; daughter, Darlene (Steven) Josul; three grandsons, John, William, and Peter Josul; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Amanda, Leona, Lorraine, and Evelyn.
A private family service will be held at Skinner Funeral Home – Shell Lake with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.