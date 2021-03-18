Vernon Hruby

Vernon Francis Hruby, 83, of Trego, formerly of Red Wing, Minnesota, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
He was born on March 2, 1938, in Montgomery, Minnesota, to Frank and Emma (Chlan) Hruby. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1956 and from St. John’s University in Collegeville in 1960 with a degree in sociology.
On November 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia Gavin. Over the years they lived in various places, including Oshkosh, Montgomery, Minnesota, Lonsdale, Minnesota, where they had a hobby farm, and in 1977 they moved to Red Wing, Minnesota.
Vern’s work career included Green Giant, Polar Panel, and then being an entrepreneur. After moving to Red Wing he owned and operated Red Wing Liquor, opened up Current World video store. In 1988 Vern and his son, Greg, owned and operated three Subways and two delis in Minnesota before moving to Arizona in 1997. He and Pat moved to Trego in 2002.
Vern loved living by the Namekagon River. He was the “skipper” of his pontoon whether it was pulling his grandchildren on the tube or tooling along with family and friends. Family was very important to him. Gramps was very proud of his grandchildren and always loved to hear about their various interests and accomplishments. Vern was the ultimate host, making sure the cooler was always filled with your favorite “beverage. He loved playing golf, he rarely missed a Thursday with “the gang” or a chance to play with family. Whether it be the annual golf outing in September or trips to Palm Springs. Since 2005, he and Pat have wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was a member of the Red Wing and Rice Lake Elks Club.
Vern is survived by his loving wife, Pat, of 60 years; three daughters, Deb (Jerry) Thygesen of Red Wing, Katie (Mark) Johnson of Red Wing and Jackie (JR) Janssen of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Josh, Adam (Elle), Christopher (Ivy), Aaron and Olivia (Jordan); two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Ralston, and one sister, Pearl Lebens of Lakeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Greg, on August 5, 1999.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Pay It Forward – Red Wing Organization, payitforwardredwing.org.
Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
