Verna Clyde

Verna L. Clyde (Shoquist), 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2021, in her home of 56 years, surrounded by her family.
Verna was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Spooner, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ray and Ida Shoquist. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Earl and graduated from Spooner High School. She married Donnie Clyde shortly after in 1957, and they made their home and raised their family in St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Verna worked full time nearly her entire life and enjoyed all the people she worked with and befriended along the way.
Verna will be remembered for the memories she cherished and those she shared of her life growing up on the family farm. In her own back yard, her attention to the gardens and birds she so loved was endless. She had countless friends and family who shared memories, stories or a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble with her around her kitchen table. There, she would help others solve anything with coffee and laughter along with endless patience and love. You never walked away hungry or without her giving you something, often a garage sale treasure!
Verna was a devoted mother to her three daughters, Candyce Wisner (Wayne), Colleen Kelly Burns (Timothy), and Karen Clyde (Richard Olson). She was a selfless grandmother to Jessica Tipescu (Mircea), Andrew Eelkema, Paige Krassow (Lincoln), Austin Wisner, Kaitlyn Burns Jurrens (Alex), and Robert Burns. She was the admired great-grandmother of Grace and Adrian Tipescu and Palmer Jurrens. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Shoquist, and sisters, Marian Furchtenicht and Sharon Wilbur, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved as her own.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and siblings, Rayola Ripley and Nellie Lee.
A family-only gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Spooner Funeral Home in Spooner.
“The kiss of the sun for pardon, The song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer God’s Heart in a garden, Than anywhere else on earth.”
