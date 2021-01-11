Vergean Stewart

Vergean Joyce Stewart, 82, of Rice Lake died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Cambridge in Rice Lake surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 18, 1938 in Bloomer to Galand and Almira (Marek) Windsor. Vergean graduated from Bloomer High School in 1956 and was married to Stephen Stewart on August 3, 1957, in Bloomer. Vergean babysat for many years, they owned and operated the Stewarts Cottage Grove Resort in Spooner from 1973 to 1986, and she was also a cook at Terrace View Nursing Home in Spooner and Our House in Rice Lake.
She loved playing cards, doing crafts, snuggling with her grandbabies, taking care of her dogs, and flower gardening.
She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Stewart; a son, Curtis Stewart; a son-in-law, Don Mireau; six grandchildren, Sara (Travis) Bartle, Samantha (Derek) Swan, Donald “JR” (Krysti) Mireau, Johnathan (Gloria) Stewart, Cayla (Louie) Bintz, and Kelsi Stewart (Austin); six great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnold (Marlene) Windsor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; two daughters, Carla Stewart and Connie Mireau; a great-grandson, Watson; and four brothers, Herbert, Norbert, Marvin, and Delmer.
A celebration of her life will be held in spring 2021. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
