Tyson Garcia

Tyson Elijah Garcia, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1986, in Spooner, the son of Ron and Teresa (Trott) Garcia. Tyson was charismatic and never met a stranger. He had a great love for family. He could light up a room with his smile. He was full of energy. His brother Tate, who Tyson helped sometimes, said he'd get tired just watching him. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and unbelievable retention of the books he read, which were many.

Tyson is survived by his children, Jazlena Basty, Ladysmith, Evan Garcia, Rice Lake, Elijah Garcia, Gardenia, California, and Ariel Garcia, Memphis, Tennessee; mother, Teresa (stepdad Ron) Garner, Cordova, Tennessee; siblings, Titus (Melissa) Garcia, Brooklyn, New York, Tate (Patryce) Garcia, Spooner, Meghan (Derrick) Clinton, Marysville, Washington, and Ashleigh Garcia, Sacramento, California; grandparents, Don and Vicki Trott, Spooner; grandmother, Violet Garcia, Modesto, California; great-grandmother, Evelyn Melton, Shell Lake; nine nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death are his father; uncle, Randy Garcia; grandfather, Jess Garcia; great-grandfather, Cecil Melton; and great-grandmother, Marcella Trott.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Cornerstone Church, 106 Balsam St., Spooner. Interment will be at Shell Lake Cemetery.

