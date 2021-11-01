Troy Waggoner, 55, a life-long resident of Minong, passed away peacefully at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital on Oct. 29, 2021.
Troy was born on May 7, 1966, in Spooner, Wisconsin. He attended the Northwood School, graduating with the Class of 1984. He continued his education at WITC in Rice Lake and UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Returning to Minong, he was employed by the Grumman boat company, Link Recreational, and most recently the Minong Transfer Station. He also operated a successful wild game processing business for several years at his home. His expert services will be missed by many.
Troy was a kind-hearted, hard-working, and loving man who will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Troy was loved and respected by his friends; many of them have been close friends from his early childhood days playing Little League baseball, hunting, fishing, and maybe a little partying along the way. Too many to mention, you guys know who you are. Your loyal friendship meant so much to Troy.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Margie Waggoner, a brother, Trent (Denise), a sister, Trudee (Douglas) Dennis, all of Minong; nieces, Ashley (Donald) Brostowitz and Kaylee Dennis; nephews, Trevor and Brody Waggoner; a great-nephew, Silis Brostowitz; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Travis, who left our world in May of 2021; grandparents, John and Alice Waggoner and Charles and Ruby Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Minong. A time of fellowship and remembering of Troy will follow at the Frog Creek Town Hall, N13010 Frog Creek Rd., Minong.
Gone too soon – never forgotten.
