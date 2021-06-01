Travis Waggoner

Travis John Waggoner, 51, was born on April 14, 1970, in Spooner to
Michael and Margie Waggoner and passed away peacefully at his home in Athol, South Dakota, on Monday, May 24, 2021.
He attended Northwood School in Minong and graduated with the class of 1988. He spent one year at Vermillion College in Ely, Minnesota. Returning to Minong after deciding that college was not for him, he worked for Link Recreational for several years.
In 2009 he relocated to South Dakota where he worked on the Sparling farm as a farm hand.
Travis is a baptized and confirmed member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong.
He enjoyed any kind of outdoor sports, and fishing, bear hunting, and deer hunting were his favorites.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Troy and Trent (Denise) Waggoner, and a sister, Trudee (Douglas) Dennis, all of Minong; nieces and nephews who were very special and he loved dearly, Ashley (Donald) Brostowitz, Trevor and Brody Waggoner, Kaylee Dennis, and a great-nephew, Silis Brostowitz, who he never got to meet. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and countless dear lifelong friends.
He is also survived by his South Dakota family, Mom and Dad away from home, Robert and Shari Sparling, and their entire family, who loved Travis like he was their own. He was a stranger to no one, always took the time to talk and listen to all he met. He was loved and respected by everyone who was lucky enough to know and call him their friend.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m., followed by a time of remembering and celebrating his life at the Frog Creek Town Hall at N3010 Frog Creed Rd., Minong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.