Tommy King

Tommy Dean King, 70, of Stone Lake passed away on October 18, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King.
Tommy was born on November 8, 1949, to Marvin and Muriel (Ott) King in Rice Lake. He graduated from Esko High School in 1967 and joined the US Army. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. Tommy was a member of the NVVA in Duluth until his death.
Tommy’s proudest achievements in life were obtaining his college degree and working for NASA in Ely, Minnesota. He loved his family and outdoor activities and will be greatly missed.
Tommy is survived by his children, Marvin (Tamara) King of Stone Lake and Deanna King of Wahpeton, North Dakota; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Kim King of Barron, Robin King of Cloquet, Minnesota, and Dana (Barbara) King of Princeton, Minnesota; along with a vast extended family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon at Spooner Funeral Home with Chaplain John Roe officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Hwy. 53 south of Spooner. Casket bearers will be Adam Humphrey, Isaac Beauchem, Alec King, Dana King, Robert King, Bret Radman, Joseph Tobar, and Seth Irwin.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Tommy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
