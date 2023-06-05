Todd Roland Benson

Todd Roland Benson, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence in Wascott, WI. He was born on November 8, 1961, in Ashland, WI, the son of Roland and Nancy (Hauser) Benson. After more than eighteen years together, he was united in marriage to Julianne Jean Wing on September 17, 2022, at their residence in Wascott.

Todd started his career as a math teacher and basketball coach in Osceola, WI, and later in Minong, WI. After teaching, Todd became a salesman for Link Recreational in Minong, and would later become the owner. Overall, he spent 37 years with the company and greatly enjoyed all the friendships he made along the way. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the game of basketball and cooking for all his family and friends.

