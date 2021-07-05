Timothy Laingen

Timothy Dennis Laingen, 54, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 21, 2021, after surviving many surgical procedures to repair an aortic dissection at age 42.
Tim was born on December, 27, 1966, to Sharon and Dennis Laingen. He lived most of his life in Bloomington, Minnesota. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where he participated in wrestling, baseball, and football. He attended Normandale Community College and Gustavus Adolphus College.
He loved skiing, golf, playing frisbee-golf at Moir Park, attending live music events, and following (with frustration) his beloved Minnesota sports teams.
Tim was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He was always there to lend a helping hand to not only his parents on gardening and home projects, but to any friend who needed help. He cherished his golf outings with his high school buddies and ski trips with his brother-in-law. Despite his heart problems, he lived his life to the fullest.
He was employed at Quality Bicycle Products in Bloomington for almost 25 years where he formed many great and lasting friendships.
Tim is survived by his mother, Sharon Laingen of Trego; his sisters, Tanya (Bart) French and Tia Christiansen; brother, Taylor Laingen; nieces and nephews, Jade, David, Caitlyn and Tyce Christiansen, Ella, and Owen and Georgia French; as well as many lifelong friends whose friendships he treasured.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Laingen; and grandparents Audrey and Vern Walters and Ellen and Recard Laingen.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. with a gathering at Moir Park Pavilion #2 following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family with proceeds going to upgrade the facilities at Moir Park, his favorite frisbee golf course, would be preferred.
