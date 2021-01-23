It is with sorrow the family announces the passing away of Thorvald Thomas Skar of Edgewater. Thor was born in Rice Lake, grew up in Edgewater, and after his career moved back and retired to live in Edgewater for over 30 years. He passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2021, at the age of 81 years, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Thor graduated from Birchwood High School and Wisconsin State University Superior. He majored in education and participated in ROTC. Upon graduation he served as an officer in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Era veteran. After an Honorable Discharge as a captain, he continued with the Air Force Reserves, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel. Thor also served as a Special Supervisory Agent with the Department of Justice, Department of Drug Enforcement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Throughout his career he was promoted and rose through the ranks, earning a number of honors: Two Air Force Meritorious Commendations citing his “skill in contributing to the success of his organization in Southeast Asia.” Five times he received awards for Excellence in Performance from the Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration for “Dedication to duty and outstanding contributions." As a special agent with the DOJ serving in Chicago, the DEA Task Force received an award for “dedication, determination, enthusiasm and teamwork displayed by the Joint Task Force.”
Thor was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge as well as the American Legion, and is Lutheran. As a leader, Thor has described himself as “very objective, fair and disciplined.” With a gleam in his eye, he says that he always found his work “interesting.”
Thor is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Sue Skar-Beach married to Vincent of Forest City, Iowa, Laura Anne Skar-Johnson married to Jeffrey of Oakland, California, and Karen Elizabeth Skar-Schroeder married to Jon of Cornell. Their mother is Susan Elizabeth Manosky- Skar of Cornell.
Thor has 13 grand-children, Jonathan Hurlburt, Susan Hurlburt-Johnston married to Jeremiah of Eau Claire, David Hurlburt, and Logan Beach; Alex Johnson married to Lia, Madeleine Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Hayden Johnson, and Maxwell Johnson; Arik Schroeder, Avery Schroeder, Anna Schroeder, and Gretchen Schroeder; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Hurlburt, Oliver Johnston, August Johnston, Henrik Holt, and Isla Johnson.
He is survived by his sister, Sonya.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thorvald Skar and Viola Howard Skar; and his siblings, Tula, James, and Susan.
Thorvald is being interred at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Memorial services celebrating his life will take place in June.
