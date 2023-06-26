Thomas Robert Scott

Tom’s celebration of life will be Friday, July 7th, at the Shell Lake Community Center. Visitation and remembrances will be at 1:00 with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shell Lake Arts Center would be appreciated. A private prayer service and burial will be held at a later date at the veterans cemetery in Spooner.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments