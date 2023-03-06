Thomas J. Mackie

Thomas J. Mackie, age 77, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN.

Tom was born on May 24, 1945, in Bremerton, WA, to parents, Robert and Nellie (Jay) Mackie. Tom’s family moved to Ely, MN, when Tom was very young, and he graduated from Ely High School. He went on to college and graduated from Ely State Community College, where he met the love of his life, Sandra. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Minnesota–Duluth. On July 1, 1967, Tom and Sandra were united in marriage and moved to Spooner. Tom started his career as a shop teacher at Spooner High School and stayed there until his retirement in 2002.

