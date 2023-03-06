...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Thomas J. Mackie, age 77, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN.
Tom was born on May 24, 1945, in Bremerton, WA, to parents, Robert and Nellie (Jay) Mackie. Tom’s family moved to Ely, MN, when Tom was very young, and he graduated from Ely High School. He went on to college and graduated from Ely State Community College, where he met the love of his life, Sandra. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Minnesota–Duluth. On July 1, 1967, Tom and Sandra were united in marriage and moved to Spooner. Tom started his career as a shop teacher at Spooner High School and stayed there until his retirement in 2002.
