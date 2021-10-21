Thomas Farrell

Thomas Brian Farrell, 75, of Webster passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Tom was born November 15, 1945, to Edward and Lillian (nee Rippe) Farrell in Watertown. Tom grew up in southern Wisconsin and spent much of his life in the state. He attended parochial school through grade 12, graduating from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
He worked in various industries throughout his life. In 1980 he and Mary made their final move to the Spooner area where they purchased and ran the A&H Outpost for 15 years. They have remained in the area since.
Tom loved the outdoors and spent many seasons hunting and fishing with friends. He was instrumental in establishing the Northern Lakes Ducks Unlimited Chapter. He cheered for local sports teams and sponsored men’s and women’s softball teams through the Outpost. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.
While living in northern Wisconsin, Tom attempted to promote the area through a variety of events, including softball tournaments, fireworks, dog sled races, horse pulls, dances, and once even sponsored Eddie Feigner. He took his civic responsibilities seriously and served the local community as Scott town chairman, interim fire chief, as well as working for the ambulance service as both a driver and an EMT.
If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Tom, you were inevitably “blessed” with a big bear hug to brighten your day.
Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (nee Benzing); daughters, Kimberly (Tyrone) Robinson and Karen (Brian Stetler) Farrell; four grandchildren, Britt and Brook Dahlstrom, and Tyrell and Tyler Robinson; two sisters, Pat Farrell and Janice (Chester) Novak; many nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Edward and Theodore.
Please join Mary and the girls for a memorial service at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster on Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a luncheon at The Shop at A&H. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Regional Hospice Services (www.regionalhospice.org).
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.