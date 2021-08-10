Theodore 'Ted' VanBuskirk

Update: Services have been set for Theodore “Ted” VanBuskirk.  His full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com

Theodore “Ted” VanBuskirk passed on November 11, 2020, at the age of 76 after a lengthy illness. A memorial in remembrance of him will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Prime Bar and Restaurant in Trego. Family and friends are welcome to join the celebration of Ted's life between 1 and 5 p.m.

