Theodore “Ted” VanBuskirk died on November 12, 2020.
Ted was born in Superior on January 4, 1944, to Stanley and Lorena VanBuskirk. He graduated from Northwestern High School at Maple and attended the University of Wisconsin at Superior. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree and took a teaching job at the middle school in Solon Springs. He also taught driver's education in the evenings at the Gordon Corrections Facility. The inmates were a constant source of mischief, and their antics were some of Ted's fondest memories.
After several years of teaching, an opportunity came along to learn the machine tooling trade, and he left teaching for a new career. Ted worked for T&T Tool for some years before starting TVB TOOL.
He worked with his wife, Marsha, and son, Todd, until retiring in 2007.
Ted was an avid hunter and loved nature. He took great pride in his hunting dogs King, Buck, and Drake.
Ted is survived by his wife, Marsha; a son, Todd (Sandy)' grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, and Teddy; a brother, Clyde; and a sister, Sydney.
Because of COVID-19 a service to remember Ted will be postponed until spring or summer of 2021.
