Theodore 'Ted' Johnson Sr.

Theodore “Ted” R. Johnson Sr., 89, Spooner, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Spooner Health.
He was born on January 18, 1932, in Superior to Theodore and Martha Johnson. He was married to Annette Ofstad on January 6, 1956.
Theodore is survived by his daughter, Teri (Kim) Correll; son, Theodore (Caroline) Johnson Jr.; daughter, Andrea (Greg) Gravesen; son, Andrew (Judy) Johnson; daughter, Amy (Kyle) Schaffer; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Olson; sister-in-law, Doris Ofstad; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Kay Johnson; and brothers-in-law. Howard Olson and Robert Ofstad.
There will be a private family service.
Spooner Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook: www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
