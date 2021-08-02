Jesus called Terry Wey home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 66. He died from cardiac dysrhythmia.
Terry was born on September 16, 1954, in Minneapolis to Cecil and Lorraine (Rondeau) Wey. Terry graduated from Spooner High School in 1972. He graduated from Dunwoody Institute in St. Paul, Minnesotta, in May of 1974 and moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to work at Collin’s Radio, where he was employed until he retired in 2011 at age 57. It was then called Rockwell Collins.
Terry married Jeanette Peterson on April 2, 1977, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Edina, Minnesota.
Terry is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, his wife, Jeanette; their son, Kevin (Britta) Wey and daughter, Sarah (Ben) Young; along with four grandchildren, Sydney and Simon Young and Adam and Reagan Wey. Also surviving are his siblings, Carol, Nancy Winton, Kathy, Cecile, and Bob; his brother-in-law, Jim; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Mary.
A memorial service is planned for August 7 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Marion, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m.
