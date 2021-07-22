Terry Smith

Terry L. Smith, 69, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
He was born on April 6, 1952, in Washburn County, Wisconsin, the son of Elmer and Betty (Fye) Smith. He was united in marriage to Connie Sue Mortensen on June 7, 1980, at the Full Gospel Church in Shell Lake.
Terry proudly served his country in the U.S.Navy. He was the owner of Smith and Son’s Salvage in Trego. Terry was strongly independent and was known to be a little stubborn. He loved fishing, camping with his family, and collecting most everything.
He is survived by his children, Mechelle Butler-Smith of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Janet (Greg) Garza of Spooner, Tanya (Daniel Rieck) Gates of Spooner, and Randy (Kristina) Smith of Spooner; his grandchildren, Dakota, Ben, Hailie, Joseph and Ashley; a great-granddaughter, Sophie; his siblings, Richard (Cathi) Smith of Brill and Pam (Robert) Abner of Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie; and his sisters, Kathleen Dale and Judy Richardson.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.