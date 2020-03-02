Terry Leckel

Terry Allen Leckel of Spooner died on February 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was a devoted husband to Verna Leckel and loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. He was welcomed into heaven by his father and mother, Harry and Carolyn Leckel, brothers Ken and Randy, and sister Melody.
Terry was an avid Republican, connoisseur of Economart fried chicken, and a seeker of Swamp Aliens. He was called home by his mothership after a faithful 74 years of driving Fords, blaming The Demo-rats, and drinking cold Schmidt beer. Terry loved life! He loved a good Leckel party and a casino buffet. He was a fine chef of microwavable cooking and a master of the culinary art of Spam.
Private visitation was held on March 2, 2020. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.
Terry loved all his family. He cherished the time he had with them. We are assured that we will all be together again someday.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Terry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
