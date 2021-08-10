Terrence Turek

Terrence “Terry” Turek, 80, of Minong passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, Aug. 2.
Terry was born to Louis and Marge Turek on September 14, 1940, in Chicago. Terry graduated from Leo High School at the age of 16. At his young age, he needed to find a place to start a career and he found the Air Force. He volunteered for working with the sentry dogs and was stationed in Libya.
After leaving the service, he spent two years at Loyola University and then started working for Harris Bank. After a visit to the Northwoods, he found a home close and near to his heart. He managed the Bank of Spooner branch in Minong.
One of his clients asked him if he wanted to try his hand at real estate as part of the Vacationland Team, and he continued doing that for the next 44 years. He had a passion of making sellers’ and buyers’ dreams come true.
Terry married Kathy King on December 5, 1993, at Calvary Lutheran in Minong. Together Terry and Kathy built a successful business in real estate. They worked hard and spent the winter months in Maui. One look at Terry’s office told you that he loved Maui. Terry retired in December of 2020 and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement life.
Terry was an active member of the Lions, Pocket of Prayer, Chamber of Commerce, and St. Mary Catholic Church, where he found a calling visiting nursing homes. The three loves of his life were his faith, his wife, and his family.
Terry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy, of Minong; sons, Tony (Michelle) Turek of Prospect Heights, Illinois, and Brian (Laura) Turek of Northfield, Minnesota; daughter, Jen King and significant other Ken Melton; siblings, Louie Turek of Palos Hills, Illinois, and Tom (Diane) Turek of Bridgeview, Illinois; six grandchildren, Carlo, Cole, Christian, Cassie, Claire, and Vince; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Linda Turek.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Minong at 11 a.m. with Father Kinney officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be held after the services. Hawaiian attire optional.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Terry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
