Terrance ‘Terry’ Anderson

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. For the Gale
Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through
Saturday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 11 inches, except 13 to 17 inches for northern Iron
county possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause heavy tree damage
resulting in widespread power outages in cold weather.
Blizzard conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Terrance “Terry” Anderson of Trego, WI, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Spooner Health.
Terry was born in St. Paul, MN, on June 11, 1969, to parents, Donald and Micki (Sandercock) Anderson. The family moved to Spooner, WI, in 1973 and lived on Dunn Lake. Terry attended and graduated from Spooner High School in 1987. After high school, Terry went on to receive his bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in manufacturing engineering. He moved to Shell Lake and began work at Doboy designing packaging machinery. He then moved to Clear Lake to raise his family and continued work with Doboy in New Richmond. He later worked at Quanex as a manufacturing engineer. Later, Terry also built his own home in Trego near his childhood home.
