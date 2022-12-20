Terry Anderson

Terrance ‘Terry’ Anderson

Terrance “Terry” Anderson of Trego, WI, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Spooner Health.

Terry was born in St. Paul, MN, on June 11, 1969, to parents, Donald and Micki (Sandercock) Anderson. The family moved to Spooner, WI, in 1973 and lived on Dunn Lake. Terry attended and graduated from Spooner High School in 1987. After high school, Terry went on to receive his bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in manufacturing engineering. He moved to Shell Lake and began work at Doboy designing packaging machinery. He then moved to Clear Lake to raise his family and continued work with Doboy in New Richmond. He later worked at Quanex as a manufacturing engineer. Later, Terry also built his own home in Trego near his childhood home.

