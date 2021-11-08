Terrance Hildebrandt

Terrance A. Hildebrandt, 69, of Springbrook, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Terrance Alan Hildebrandt was born December 15, 1951, in River Falls, Wisconsin, the son of Dale and Marcella (Edgar) Hildebrandt. Terry was raised in River Falls and graduated from high school there. Terry joined the U.S. Air Force and served overseas. While in the service, Terry was joined in marriage to Dorothy M. Yates.
After being honorably discharged from the military, Terry moved to Montana before moving back to his hometown of River Falls, where he began a career as an over-the-road truck driver. He worked for Beskau Trucking for most of his years as a truck driver.
Terry moved to Prescott, Wisconsin, for several years before moving to Springbrook, Wisconsin, in 2005 to be closer to his parents.
Throughout his life Terry enjoyed hunting, playing horseshoes, playing cards, golfing, fishing, four-wheeling, grilling, and working on vehicles and tractors with his family and friends. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, western movies, socializing with others, and competing in garden tractor pulls.
Terrance is survived by his three daughters, Laura (Thad Mausolf) Hildebrandt of Prescott, Wisconsin, Melony (Dan) Sundt of Osceola, Wisconsin, and Crystal (Jason Langness) Hildebrandt of Prescott, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Josi, Kyle, Devon and Cody; four brothers, Dan, Mike, Tom, and Dewayne Hildebrandt; one sister, Christy Phernetton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Constance Mae Hildebrandt; and brother, David Hildebrandt.
An interment service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. A gathering to celebrate Terrance’s life will be held at the Wolf Point Bar and Grill, W4186 Cty. Hwy. F, Springbrook, following the graveside service.
Online condolences may be left for Terrance’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
