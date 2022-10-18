Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI, and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus's hand. She was born on July 3, 1959, in Spooner, WI, to parents, Gerald and R. Beverly (O'Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School, where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976, and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
Teresa personified unconditional love. Her faith in Jesus was constant, the cornerstone of her life. When not worshiping or reading, she could be found raking her yard, cooking for her family, singing or researching ancestry. Nature, camping, star-gazing and conversations with friends or strangers brought her joy. Her magnetic smile drew people to her, and she was an instant friend. Dates, happy hours, puppy snuggles and travel with her "every day is Valentine's Day" beau, Jim, were her favorite things. She particularly loved trips to Carmel, CA, where she and Jim would spend every Spring and Fall updating Teresa's wardrobe. As an Irish lass, Ireland was the highlight of her earthly travels. Teresa became "Nannie" to five grandkids who were her pride and joy. She secretly told each one they were her "favorite.”
