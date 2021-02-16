Suzy Roberts

Suzy Lois Roberts, 84, an avid collector of angels, became one of them on January 29, 2021. Suzy passed away at her home in Rice Lake from COVID-19, while holding the hands of her youngest children. She was immensely grateful that they chose to bring her home and care for her with the support of hospice. She was surrounded by her family’s love.
Suzy was born on June 3, 1936 in Highland Park, Illinois. She was the only child to the late Harold and Lois Davis. She attended and graduated from Libertyville High School, Illinois, at the early age of 15. She also attended Rice Lake Technical College in her later years.
Suzy worked at many jobs throughout her life, including timekeeper, tax preparer, in home sales rep, and in her early years as a waitress in Kenosha’s supper clubs.
Suzy was elegant and beautiful, always dressed to the nines. She was also intelligent, generous, feisty, and opinionated. She believed everyone was entitled to her opinion, which she enjoyed sharing with her family, often to their dismay. After 80, she lost her politically correct filter.
Suzy was a collector, a collector of angels, deer, Christmas decorations, and jokes. She was a voracious reader of all genres, she left her with an extensive collection of books, Bibles, cookbooks and magazines from 20-plus subscriptions. Suzy enjoyed theology and Bible studies. One of her favorite places she traveled was Jerusalem.
On February 18, 1955, she married Clarence T. Roberts for the first time. They divorced but subsequently remarried on February 18, 1985, in Michigan. They could not live with each other but could not live without each other. Clarence preceded her in death on Janurary 14, 2008.
She raised their four children in Pleasant Prairie, moved to Rice Lake, in 1985, then moved to Sun City, Arizona, in 1998. She moved back to Rice Lake in 2016, to be close to her children.
Suzy was blessed with four children: Deborah Strecker of Kenosha, William of Chetek, Joseph of Spooner, and Penny of Rice Lake, Roberts. She had nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and a host of long-time friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her cherished Irish son-in-law Jon Strecker who became an angel on January 9, 2015. She commemorated his death by getting a shamrock tattoo with his name on her ankle. This was at the age of 79 while living in Sun City. That tattoo was the epitome of Suzy – who would have ever thought she would get her only tattoo then?
A celebration of her life will be held in June, around her 85th birthday. She will be inurned with her husband at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Suzy loved a good party, especially if she was the center of attention. Her family plans on honoring her with a joyful celebration of a well lived life.
Suzy was a survivor – a strong, courageous woman of faith, who unabashedly loved her country-a true patriot at heart. Therefore, the family request any memorials be made in her name go to GFWC Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6608 8th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, or the American Legion, Post 12, PO Box 352, Spooner, WI 54801.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.