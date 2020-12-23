Susan Zenisek passed away on December 21, 2020.
A loving mother, wife, daughter, and friend, Susan Mary Stevenson was born on October 17, 1936, to Carl Joseph and Rosemary Eva Stevenson of Rockford, Illinois.
Sue was a caring partner and best friend to her soul mate of nearly 60 years, Donald E. Zenisek; Sue is now reunited once again with the love of her life.
She was a devoted mother to her four children – Todd, Kate, Scott, and Mark, the oldest, who passed away in 2014. Sue is survived by the following grandchildren: Maxx and Ellie Zenisek (children of Mark and Susie Zenisek); Jackson, Matthew, Michael, and Avery Zenisek (children of Todd and Julie Zenisek); Alex and Sean Stuckert (children of Pete and Kate Stuckert); and Jackie Johnson and Jasmine Zenisek (children of Scott and Pam Zenisek).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Carl and Rosemary ("Roses") Stevenson; and brothers, Ralph and Chuck. Sue’s youngest brother, Bob Stevenson, currently resides in Rhode Island.
Sue and her family lived in Rockford, Illinois, for many years, and in 1980 moved to their cabin home on Long Lake in Sarona, Wisconsin, where they spent many years together hosting vacations and holidays with their family. Sue worked at Terraceview Living Center in Shell Lake, assisting the staff and residents for many years.
Sue and Don also created a company called Rosewood Publishing providing activity books, that Sue developed herself, to nursing homes to help residents have fun and stay active. Sue always loved engaging in social gatherings with friends in the community and on the lake.
Sue and Don thoroughly enjoyed their life together on Long Lake with their favorite place being sitting on the deck overlooking the lake, talking and laughing with family and friends. Sue enjoyed reading, taking walks, playing cards and games, and going for pontoon rides, but more than anything she loved to laugh. Her personality was contagious and lit up a room. She will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered.
A small gathering with family and friends will be held this summer at their lake home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent directly to an Alzheimer’s Association of your choice.
