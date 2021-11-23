Susan Rich

Susan Mary Rich, 71, resided in Minong, Wisconsin, for most of her life but passed away at her daughter’s residence on Oct. 22, 2021, after a difficult battle with cancer.

She was born on May 26, 1950, to William and Constance (nee: Oertel) Bones in Franksville.

Susan worked as a school cook for Northwood School District for many years. She enjoyed researching her family’s ancestry, as well as gardening. Susan was an animal lover and rescued many pets over the years. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her adored grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Ronald R. (Yulia) Rich; daughter, Sandi Coates; grandchildren, Rachel and Mallori Coates, and Wesley and Zoya Rich; siblings, Donald (Denise) Bones, Patricia Stein, Constance (Jeffrey) Runge, Thomas Bones, and Alice (Timothy) Bones-Weber.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lyle and Billy Bones.

The family would like to extend special thank-yous to daughter-in-law Yulia Rich, brother Thomas Bones, and sisters Alice Bones-Weber and Connie Runge for being so helpful during her difficult time.  

A celebration of life will be held at 8810 Bay Filly Ln., Racine, Wisconsin 53402 on Dec. 18 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 

Online condolences can be made at www.miller-reesman.com.

