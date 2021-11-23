Susan Rich

Susan Mary Rich, 71, resided in Minong, Wisconsin, for most of her life but passed away at her daughter’s residence on Oct. 22, 2021, after a difficult battle with cancer.
She was born on May 26, 1950, to William and Constance (nee: Oertel) Bones in Franksville.
Susan worked as a school cook for Northwood School District for many years. She enjoyed researching her family’s ancestry, as well as gardening. Susan was an animal lover and rescued many pets over the years. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her adored grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Ronald R. (Yulia) Rich; daughter, Sandi Coates; grandchildren, Rachel and Mallori Coates, and Wesley and Zoya Rich; siblings, Donald (Denise) Bones, Patricia Stein, Constance (Jeffrey) Runge, Thomas Bones, and Alice (Timothy) Bones-Weber.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lyle and Billy Bones.
The family would like to extend special thank-yous to daughter-in-law Yulia Rich, brother Thomas Bones, and sisters Alice Bones-Weber and Connie Runge for being so helpful during her difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held at 8810 Bay Filly Ln., Racine, Wisconsin 53402 on Dec. 18 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.miller-reesman.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.