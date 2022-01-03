Susan Mroszak

Susan Kathleen Mroszak, age 78, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2021.
Susan and her husband, Roger, spent many years running Sue’s Food & Drinks food truck in the Shell Lake/Spooner, Wisconsin, area. She was a volunteer and active member of Lakeview Methodist Church in Shell Lake.
Susan and Roger were snowbirds, traveling to Arizona every winter and spent three years as permanent residents of Florence, Arizona, before returning to family in Minnesota.
She was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and proud grandmother. Susan leaves behind a legacy of lifelong friendships and cherished memories.
Special thank you to the staff at Regina Hospital in Hastings for their excellent care and guidance.
Survived by her husband, Roger; her daughter, Lisa (Dan) Pederson; three grandchildren, Amanda (Greg), Blake (Katie) and Carli (Mark); two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Averie with another expected February 2022; many other relatives and dear friends.
Services will be held at Crossroads Church in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, on Jan. 6 with visitation at 10 a.m. with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lakeview Methodist Church in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, in Susan’s name.
