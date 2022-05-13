Susan Fox Linn, 61, of Sheboygan, formerly of Spooner, passed away peacefully with family beside her on Sunday morning, November 21, 2021, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center following a long battle with heart and kidney failure.
Sue was born on July 29, 1960, in Oconomowoc, the oldest of seven children born to Bernard J. and the late Donna G. (Stickler) Fox. She attended school in Sarona, WI, St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in Spooner, WI, and graduated from Spooner High School in 1978. She furthered her education at Viterbo University in LaCrosse, attaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She started her career in the cardiac department of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, later moving to Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. Following her marriage to William Linn on April 30, 1988, in Spooner, she was a nurse at the Spooner Community Hospital and when they moved to Sheboygan in 1990, was at the Plymouth Hospital, and at the time of her death, the Aurora Sheboygan Clinic in OB-GYN. For a brief time she suspended her career to be a full-time mom to her three children, Becca, Alex and Rachel. She supported her children in whatever road they took, soccer, cross country, softball, various musical instruments and their higher education. She enjoyed family vacations and camping no matter the weather; she would always say we are not home or working, we are out together as a family and that is what is important. The highlight of her trips were the two trips to Ireland, one with extended family and the other to visit her daughter Rachel, who was studying there for a semester. Her pastimes were many: sewing, gardening, Sudoku or crossword puzzles. She will always be loved and remembered as one of the most kind, selfless, fiercely strong people this world has seen. She will be dearly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.