Sue Staves went home to Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 61. She passed away after a valiant battle with COVID-19.
Suzanne Marie was born to Doren and Irene (Bown) Daniels on November 24, 1959, in Shell Lake. She talked fondly of many wonderful childhood memories – all of the fun cars she drove from the family junkyard, trips to her grandparents’ houses, and hijinks with her siblings, cousins, and friends.
As a young woman, she enjoyed playing softball and shooting pool. As an adult, she worked at Barron County Federal Savings and Loan, Spooner Post Office, Ackley Novelty, and 25-plus years at Spooner United Methodist Church as their secretary. Sue loved her church and church family; she lovingly devoted many years of service to her church.
Sue met her husband, soul mate, and best friend, Ken, in the spring of 1979. They were married at Spooner United Methodist Church on May 30, 1981. Just a short year later they welcomed their daughter, Shannon, and knowing they always wanted more children started the adoption process. Five years later they joyously welcomed their son, Kristopher.
Family was so important to Sue. The bond in the Daniels’ family was a strong one because of Sue. She was always there to take care of her parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews in any way she could.
While pregnant with Shannon she became sick, and two years later she had her first kidney transplant, given by a generous family who lost their son in an accident. In 2004, her brother Rick gave her his kidney, which was unsuccessful due to an error by the doctors. Just a short year later her husband, Ken, was able to give her his kidney, which lasted seven years. In 2012 her sister, Barb, donated her kidney to a stranger on Sue’s behalf as part of a paired exchange program.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, she also loved travelling with Ken, spending time with her grandchildren, garage saling/thrift store shopping, baking, decorating, playing Scrabble and Solitaire.
Throughout her entire life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; daughter, Shannon (Nick) Frederickson, and son Kristopher (Nichole) Staves; grandkids, Gracie (17), Sammie (14), Brianna (17), Dylan (12), and Cameron (7); father, Doren Daniels; sister, Crick (Curt) Brimblecom, brother, Rick (Lynn) Daniels, and sister Barb (Rick) Goeckner; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and numerous cousins whom she loved like siblings.
Sue joins her mom, Irene (Bown) Daniels; her in-laws, Beverly (Crull) and Richard Staves; and brother, Steve Daniels, in Heaven.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sue’s name to Spooner United Methodist Church.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Sue’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
