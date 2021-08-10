Update: Funeral services have been set for Sue Staves. Her full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
Sue Staves went home to Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 61. She passed away after a valiant battle with COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Spooner United Methodist Church, 312 Elm St. Lunch will follow the service.
Attendees are asked to wear something green in honor of Sue and her kidney donors.
