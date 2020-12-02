Steve Daniels

Steve D. Daniels passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from COVID-19.
He was born on October 5, 1956, the son of Doren and Irene Daniels. Steve graduated from Spooner High School in 1975 and proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Apryl Daniels on December 14, 2001, and together they shared nearly 19 wonderful years together.
Steve had many occupations in his life but retired from the Operators Engineer Union 139. He was a very proud union man. He enjoyed playing euchre with his card buddies and playing Bingo up north with his Bingo pals. Steve mostly loved spending time with family. He had a huge heart and shared it with everyone.
Steve wanted everyone to know that he lived an adventurous life and he didn't regret a thing. He did not want a funeral or for tears to be shed. He wanted everyone to remember all the good times shared with him. Steve requested that his ashes be spread at Cyclone Lake, a special place to him. “Please know that Steve is in a better place looking after us all and in no pain,” the family said.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, Apryl; father, Doren; sisters, Christine (Curt) Brimblecom, Sue (Ken) Staves, and Barb (Rickie G) Goeckner; brother, Rick (Lynn); beloved children, Steve (Bridget) and Bryan and his beautiful daughter, Tiffany (Matt) Anderson, and their mother, Denise (Wayne) Johnson; mother-in-law, Janice Farmer; sister-in-law, Tina Ramsey; step-children, Jennifer (Tom) McKinley and Matt Stutzman; grandchildren, Alex, Brynn, Dawson, Makiah, Landon, Aries, Vincent, Anthony, Nathan, and Abby; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and his cats that he loved so very much, they gave him so much joy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene; sister-in-law, Tracy; and step-son, Chris.
The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Point Meriter ICU for their amazing care of Steve and Apryl. In addition, they would like to thank Gunderson Funeral Home for their assistance in making funeral arrangements for Steve.
Steve will be missed by many who knew him, but most especially by his wife, children, and family. “Please know that he is in a better place looking after each of us and he has no pain,” the family said.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Memorials may be gifted in Steve's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.