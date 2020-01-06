Stephen Rehus

Stephen Clifford Rehus, 74, of Spooner passed away on December 27, 2019, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Steve was born on May 31, 1945, to Stephen and Anna Rehus in Chicago. Steve served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He moved to the Hertel area in 1975. He enjoyed fishing and was known to his friends as Mr. Crappie. He also enjoyed having coffee and visiting with friends.
He is survived by a sister, Ann (Paul) Paoletti; a sister-in-law, Theresa Rehus; five nieces and five nephews; and many friends who regarded him as family.
He was preceded in death his sister, Rita Kachlik; a brother, Paul Rehus; and his parents, Stephen and Anna Rehus.
A military service will be held at the Veterans State Cemetery in Spooner at 1 p.m. on January 17.
