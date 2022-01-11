Stanley Mesner

Stanley Mesner, 75, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Spooner Health. He was a Christian member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

Stan loved spending time with his family, watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, and enjoying the great outdoors.

Stan was the beloved husband of Jean (Karaba), married December 4, 1965. They had three children, Deanna Mesner-Seifert, Dawn (Todd) Chingo, and Rick (Andrea) Mesner. Stan has 10 grandchildren, Cole, Santana, Mason, Jesse, Blake, Sami Jo, Kaitelyn, Hayden, Gabriella, and Meghan.

He was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Jean; his mother, Loretta; brothers, Frank and Bernie; and sister, Judy.

A memorial service celebrating Stan’s life will be held at a later time.

Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Mesner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments