Stanley Mesner, 75, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Spooner Health. He was a Christian member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Stan loved spending time with his family, watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, and enjoying the great outdoors.
Stan was the beloved husband of Jean (Karaba), married December 4, 1965. They had three children, Deanna Mesner-Seifert, Dawn (Todd) Chingo, and Rick (Andrea) Mesner. Stan has 10 grandchildren, Cole, Santana, Mason, Jesse, Blake, Sami Jo, Kaitelyn, Hayden, Gabriella, and Meghan.
He was greeted in Heaven by his wife, Jean; his mother, Loretta; brothers, Frank and Bernie; and sister, Judy.
A memorial service celebrating Stan’s life will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.