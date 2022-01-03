Shirley Stellrecht

Shirley Ann Stellrecht, 86, of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, entered her heavenly home on Jan. 1, 2022, from complications of her lifelong battle with asthma. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, to Paul and Gertie (Hollis) Spexet.

Shirley was a published poet. Tears, laughter, and love filled the papers where words were bucked-off her pen. Shirley did not have an easy life, yet she lived her life with kindness, humor, and love, sharing her poetry and prayers with family, friends, and strangers passing by. Her fingers would fly, knitting mittens by the dozen. She wouldn’t hesitate to butcher a chicken, goose, or deer. She carved and created, baked, and tended the garden. In defiance of her shaky hands, Shirley was a sharpshooter earning her the name of “Granny One-Shot” by her “favorite” granddaughter, Joy. And, above all, she loved the Lord, Jesus. (John 3:16-17)

She was survived by her children, Julie (Allan) Melton of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, Ronald (Deanna) Stellrecht of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jason (Mariah) Melton of Exeland, Wisconsin, Amos Melton of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, and Joy Melton of Barronett, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Logan, Niki, Isiah, Anna, Jesse, Castin, TJ, Aida, Merissa, Josh, and Jesika; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Jocelyn, and Athena, along with her sister Mae “Jean” (Robert) Grilz of Roseville, Minnesota.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan; her brothers, Clifford, Russell, Edward, Dennis, and Glenn; and sisters, Ruth and Dorothy.

Visitation will be held at the Spooner Funeral Home, Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

