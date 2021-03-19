Shirley A. Rausch, 86, of Trego passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
Shirley Ann Rausch was born on March 23, 1934, in Albany, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Agnes (Jonas) Rausch. She was raised in Farming, Minnesota, and graduated from Albany High School.
Shirley took a short course to become a school teacher and then began work as an elementary teacher for North Dakota Rural School System in Mott and Wahpeton, North Dakota. She then took a position as a production assistant and secretary for Cold Spring Granite Company in Cold Spring, Minnesota, for five years and then spent a year with General Mills in Wayzata, Minnesota.
Shirley decided to continue her education and attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree with an emphasis on American and English literature in 1965. She then became an instructor of English at Lakewood Community College in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. From 1972 until 1975 Shirley taught English as a foreign language in Warburg and Paderborn, West Germany, and took advantage of the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. She pursued further education at the University of Minnesota and earned her master’s degree in June of 1974.
Shirley continued in education until moving to Spooner and then pursued a career in real estate. She owned and operated Wilderness Lakes Realty at A&H for 30 years.
In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed writing poetry, doing woodworking, and photographing the beauty around her, which she appreciated so much. She was very attached to nature and was delighted by her daily visit from her favorite squirrel, Blackie.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Gordon Rausch of Minneapolis; three nephews, James (Gwen) Bloms, John (Wadene “Wendy”) Bloms, and Stephen Rausch; one niece, Ann (Scott) Korthof; sister-in-law, Beverly Rausch of Minneapolis; nephew-in-law, Ron Nickell; and special friends, Dorothy Zumwalde, Rita Bueltmann, and Laura Ahlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Charles, and Richard Rausch; one sister, Patricia; one brother-in-law, Maurice Bloms; and a niece, Mary Nickell.
A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, at Spooner Funeral Home with Dr. David McFadden officiating. Interment will be in Rocky Ridge Cemetery in Evergreen Township of Washburn County.
Online condolences may be left for Shirley’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
