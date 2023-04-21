Shirley Mae Hile (Hickox)

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. High
water conditions persist.
* WHERE...All of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated. Many area road closures
continue.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 252 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring
in the advisory area where impacts from previous flooding
remain. Expect steady to falling river levels across the
northern tier of Minnesota. Additional rainfall of 0.2 to
0.3 inches, along with the previous up to 1.0 inches of
rainfall observed through Thursday afternoon, and snowmelt
will cause additional flooding for northwest Wisconsin and
areas of northeast Minnesota that drain into the St. Croix
River.
- Additional liquid equivalent, combining both melted snow and
rain, precipitation amounts of 0.2 to 0.8 inches are expected
over the area through Friday. This additional rain will
result in minor flooding and further rises in river levels.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Shirley Mae Hile (née Hickox) passed from this Earth on Friday, April 14th, 2023. She walked with us for 87 Very Good Years.
Shirley was born to Doris Meacham Hickox and Merle Hickox in Stanley, Wisconsin, on December 17, 1935, and moved with them to their little farm off Washburn County B just outside of Shell Lake when she was four years old. Brothers, Bill and Tom, joined the next six years, and family life tucked into the natural world — the warmth of the cow barn, pull of horses Trixie and Trot working the fields, spring times and harvests the seasons round.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.