Shirley Mae Hile (Hickox)

Shirley Mae Hile (née Hickox) passed from this Earth on Friday, April 14th, 2023. She walked with us for 87 Very Good Years.

Shirley was born to Doris Meacham Hickox and Merle Hickox in Stanley, Wisconsin, on December 17, 1935, and moved with them to their little farm off Washburn County B just outside of Shell Lake when she was four years old. Brothers, Bill and Tom, joined the next six years, and family life tucked into the natural world — the warmth of the cow barn, pull of horses Trixie and Trot working the fields, spring times and harvests the seasons round.

