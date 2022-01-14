Shirley Eloise Gingles, 96, of Shell Lake died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Claude and Edna (Everts) Hicken. Shirley attended Northland College and graduated with a double major in mathematics and chemistry. It was there that she met the love of her life.
She was married on Aug. 12, 1947, to Earle Gingles, who preceded her in death in 1985.
Shirley enjoyed spending her free time scrapbooking, raising her daughters, and going to horse shows with her family. She had been a member of the Beaver Brook Homemakers. Shirley’s favorite furry friends were the cats that kept her company.
She is survived by daughters, Sheryl (Roger) Mortensen and Linda (Rick) Hanson; grandchildren, Corey (Kimberly) Mortensen, Jennifer Curtis, Michelle Hanson, and Daniel (Danielle) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Brielle Anderson, Aaliyah Curtis, Caden Curtis, Jaxon Lacey, Carson Mortensen, William Mortensen, and Benjamin Mortensen; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earle Gingles; grandson, Brady Mortensen; and parents, Claude and Edna Hicken.
Services will be held in the spring. Burial will be at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.