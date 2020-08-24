Shika Moen, 91, of Spooner passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Shika was born on November 15, 1928, to Sabuko and Taton (Shimono) Shindo in Tokyo, Japan. She married Robert Moen on March 2, 1954, in Kobe, Japan, and they moved to the United States of America in October of 1954. She became a U.S. citizen in 1961.

Shika completed nurse’s aide training in Marshfield, where she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 29 years. After her retirement in 1990, they moved to Trego. Robert passed away in 1996. She was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Spooner.

Shika was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

A private graveside service was held for Shika at Spooner Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Shika’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

