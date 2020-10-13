Sharon Thayer

Sharon L. Thayer of Springbrook passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Care Partners in Spooner.
Sharon was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on February 1, 1946, to Albert and Shirley (Sawyer) Pitoscia. In 1960 she moved to Gordon with her mother and brother, Gary. Her mother owned and operated the bar and restaurant known as The Halfway House, east of Gordon on Cty. Hwy. Y.
On June 19, 1965, she was united in marriage to Joseph F. Thayer Jr. of Gordon. Sharon worked for Dunning and Dunning Insurance in Duluth for a few years while Joe worked for Davidson Printing Company. In 1970, the couple moved to Gordon and built a new home just east of town. Joe went to work for the Soo Line Railroad, while Sharon stayed home and took care of their three children and worked a few part-time jobs. In 2000, Joe and Sharon moved to Springbrook.
In March of 2013, Sharon was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Sharon was a very talented person. She played both the piano and organ, raised flower gardens and enjoyed traveling. She also loved to dance, listen to Elvis and music from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph; daughter, Cory (Jay) Coons of Minong; sons, Scott Thayer of Springbrook and Bill (Heather) Thayer of Almena; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Jennifer) Pitoscia of Duluth, John Pasco of Superior, and Albert (Pattie) Pitoscia of Duluth; sisters, Mary (Ron) Gittings of Cloquet, Minnesota, Patty Scheffler of Duluth, and Jan Slattery of Duluth; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father and mother.
A family gathering is planned at their Springbrook home on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a graveside service open to family and friends at the Gordon Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m with Fr. James Kinney officiating.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff at Care Partners for the loving care they provided to Sharon and her family.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon’s family requests a memorial in her name to your local Alzheimer’s Association; Care Partners of Spooner, W7184 Green Valley Rd., Spooner, WI 54801; or St. Croix Hospice, 107 East Oak St., Suite 100, Frederic, WI 54837.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Solon Springs Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Sharon’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
