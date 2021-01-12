Sharon A. Nichols Semm, 80, of Spooner passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020, at Care Partners in Spooner.
She was born in Shell Lake on December 15, 1940, to Lloyd E. and Jeanette Nichols. After high school, she attended Centenary College of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was later married to Brad Semm of Sarona, and they settled in the Twin Cities in 1965.
Sharon finished her degree in psychology from Bethel University in St. Paul. She also operated her own Christian mission organization from the late 1970s to early 1990s. Her mission work primarily involved travelling behind the Iron Curtain to the Soviet Union during the Russian Communist regime. She smuggled Russian-language Bibles, letters from Christian and Jewish families in the Twin Cities, and money to the underground Christian church and Jewish communities in Russia/Ukraine.
She openly challenged the inhuman and unethical treatment of the Jews and Christians located in Communist-held countries. She travelled to churches and conventions throughout the Midwest speaking of the conditions and treatment of people of faith that she encountered in her visits. She later worked for United Health Group in Special Investigations.
She is survived by her son, Clinton Semm, and his wife, Elizabeth; ex-husband, Brad Semm; grandson, David Semm, and his wife, Katie; granddaughter, Bethany Semm; great-grandson, Colton Semm; sister, Karole Peterson; half-sisters, Anita Nichols Cantelmo (Albert) and Lynne Nichols Thomas; sister-in-law, Bev Nichols; and many cousins and their families who were a large part of Sharon’s life.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Mindy Semm; her step-mother, Mary Nichols; her brother, Donn Nichols; and her half-brother, Ray Nichols.
The family celebrates in the knowledge that Sharon has joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. “We would like to gather and remember her life with family and friends, but due to gathering restrictions and cold weather, we are holding off until the spring,” her family said. “If anyone would like to attend the service, please send a card (or email) to contact information below and we will provide you with further details when a service has been planned.”
Condolences and service attendance requests can be sent to: Clint Semm, 2887 Cougar Path NW, Prior Lake, MN 55372, or emailed to csemm24@yahoo.com.
