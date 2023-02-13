Sharon Kay Ogren, age 75, of Spooner, WI, passed away from a short battle with cancer on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, WI. She was born on December 3, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Wajek) Novak. She was united in marriage to David P. Ogren on May 29, 1982, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner, WI.
Sharon was a strong and sassy woman with an incredible heart. She fiercely protected the ones she cared about and offered this world an immense amount of love and laughter. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing large home-cooked meals that brought family and friends together, especially her famous spaghetti. Sharon worked in the medical field for many years, including as a physical therapist aide and nursing home activities assistant. She was a compassionate caregiver with a kind touch and a light that shined so bright that she made others feel safe around her. She also had a special place in her heart for animals. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and was always up for a good road trip. She and her family enjoyed many activities together, including pontoon rides, ATVing, camping, finding good deals at garage sales and tending to her many flower beds. Sharon loved enjoying a good brandy drink around the campfire, and admiring the many bird friends and flying squirrels that visited her feeders.
