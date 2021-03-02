Sharon Karlsson-King

Sharon Rachel Karlsson-King passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021, at her home in Trego.
Sharon was born on June 3, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, to the late Enoch E. Liljegren and Ethel G. (Thien) Liljegren. She had retired to Trego about 19 years ago and prior to retirement led a very full live. Sharon married, traveled, and was very active with her parents and cousins.
Sharon graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and continued her education in nursing and general education at the University of Minnesota. After a few years in the workforce, she moved to California to pursue a 20-year career at IBM. After working at IBM, Sharon attended the Palmer School of chiropractic in San Jose.
Survivors include many cousins and second cousins, Liljegran, Hopland, Erickson, and Thein. She did not have any immediate relatives, however, Sharon had many many friends in the Spooner, Rice Lake, and Grantsburg areas. We will all miss her dearly.
It is anticipated that a memorial gathering for Sharon will be held later this spring. For more information: New Hope Lutheran Church, Grantsburg, Wisconsin; 715.463.5700.
