Scotty Allen Hotchkiss, 74, of Shell Lake died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by his family.
Scotty was born on November 11, 1946, in Siren, the son of Frank and Elnora (Peckham) Hotchkiss. Scotty graduated from Shell Lake High School and then attended and graduated from the Rice Lake Votech with an automotive mechanic diploma. Following his Votech schooling he served in the U.S. Army from November of 1966 until October of 1968, serving during the Vietnam War as a tank operator in the C Troop 3 Squadron 5th Cavalry. After serving four years of active duty, he transferred his enlistment to the Army National Guard, Company B of the 724th Engineer Battalion, in Spooner. He was honorably discharged in March of 1984.
December 20, 1980, Scotty married his beloved wife Cheryl in Pine City, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Shell Lake, where he continued his career as an auto mechanic.
Scotty was a hardworking man that you could depend on and was always ready to help anyone in need. He greatly enjoyed woodworking and would build things for his friends and family in his free time. When he wasn’t woodworking, Scotty could be found hunting or fishing with his best friend Dale Hutton. Scotty was a family man who loved spending time with all of his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his big smile.
Scotty is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Kimberly (Aaron) Graves, Kristi (Jay) Foust, Megan (Billy) Hotchkiss; his grandchildren, Ethan, Jaelyn, Gage, Abigail, Hannah, Jacob, and a future grandchild; his best friend, Dale Hutton; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald.
A visitation will be held at Spooner Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at Loraine Cemetery near Indian Creek, Wisconsin, with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. A funeral service will follow at Spooner Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. with a visitation an hour prior. In addition the funeral service will be available virtually. The family can be contacted to receive the invite link.
Casket bearers will be Ethan Foust, Donnie Hotchkiss, Neil Purdy, Michael Hotchkiss, Cory Hutton, Charlie Strabel, Dale Peterson, and Paul Nelson.
Honorary casket bearers include Dale Hutton, Terry Davis, Bruce Potter, Bruce Pulson, Garry Crosby, and Butch Van Selus.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
