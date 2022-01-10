Scott Hunter

Scott Franklin Hunter, 58, of Luck, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Jan. 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).
Scott was born on Sept. 30, 1963, to Richard and Kathleen Hunter in Superior, Wisconsin. He weighed 13 lbs., 1 oz. and held the record as the biggest baby born there for a number of years.
He lived in Superior until 1970 when his family moved to Spooner, Wisconsin, where he graduated in 1981. He joined the Navy after graduation. He was blessed with his first child, a daughter, Jessica, born in 1982.
After leaving the Navy, he worked in various jobs in Florida and Texas before returning to Spooner where he worked as a machinist.
He met his future wife, Nancy, at his family hunting camp in 1990. She was there visiting her best friend, Lori Hunter, who was Scott’s cousin. They married at the hunting camp on August 15, 1992. They moved to Thorp, Wisconsin, where Scott worked as a machinist and also a school janitor. They were blessed with two boys, Kyle and Jared.
In 2001, the family moved to Luck, where Scott worked at various jobs as a machinist, construction worker, and a truck driver. His most recent job was at Durex in Luck.
Scott enjoyed hunting, stock car racing, the Packers, pontoon rides at the cabin, going to concerts, and riding his Harleys in his younger days. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a big fan of whatever sport his boys were participating in as Luck Cardinals and especially proud when they played football for the UW-River Falls Falcons.
What most people will remember Scott for is his big smile, friendly hellos, his storytelling, and his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jessica (Ernie) Robotti, Kyle Hunter, and Jared Hunter; parents, Richard and Kathleen Hunter; brother, Tom (Sheri) Hunter; sisters, Cheryl (Sandy Erickson) Kubnick and Brenda (Gary) Haas; grandchildren, Cadence, Addison, Madelyn, and Mason Robotti; brothers-in-law, Kurt Lahners, Kent Lahners, and Kenneth (Naomi) Lahners; sisters-in-law, Donna (Don) Floren and Kristin Lahners; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Lahners, and his sister-in-law, Sandra Dunker.
Visitation will be held at the Rowe Funeral Home in Luck on Monday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Bone Lake Lutheran Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at 2 p.m.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715.472.2444.
