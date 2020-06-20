Sandra Mackie

Sandra L. Mackie, 74, of Spooner passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.
Sandra Lee was born on October 22, 1945, in West Palm Beach, Florida, the daughter of Alex and Elsie (Korpi) Maki. With her father being in the military, Sandra moved often as she was being raised and lived in Florida, Bermuda, San Antonio, Texas, and Summerville, South Carolina.
She graduated from high school in Summerville, South Carolina, in 1964 and then moved to Ely, Minnesota. Sandra attended and graduated from Ely State Community College with a degree in education.
While at college Sandra met Thomas Mackie. On July 1, 1967, Sandra and Thomas were joined in marriage in Ely. After their marriage they moved to Spooner, where Sandra worked at the Bank of Spooner, Red Cross Pharmacy, and then the Spooner School District as an aide. Sandra retired in 2010 from the school district.
Sandra loved to read and work with libraries. She was vice president of Northern Waters Library System in Ashland and was honored as Wisconsin Library Trustee of the Year in 2002. She also volunteered at Arts in Hand Gallery in Spooner and was a member of the Pleasant Hills Hunting Lodge.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom; son, Rob Mackie of Spooner; one brother, Lyle Maki of Ely, Minnesota; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held for Sandra at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Spooner Funeral Home. A gathering with family and friends will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Spooner Memorial Library, 421 High St., Spooner, WI 54801.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
