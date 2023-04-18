Sandra Jeanne (Daniels) Lawrence

January 1, 1947–April 15, 2023

Sandra was born on January 1, 1947, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Troy and Iva (Brush) Daniels. In 1977, she married the love of her life, John Lawrence, with whom she had one daughter, Wendy. Like many in her family, she worked in the medical field until a disability forced her from the field.

