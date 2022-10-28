Sandra Anderson

Sandy Anderson, age 81, a resident of Spooner, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Shell Lake Health Care in Shell Lake with family at her side.
Sandra was born on October 29, 1940, near Mayville, North Dakota, to parents, Arthur and Esther (Sundby) Rud, the oldest of 6 children. She was raised on a small farm west of Portland, North Dakota, and attended 8 years of grammar school in a 1-room school house in Primerose Township. She graduated from Portland High School, the Class of 1958. While in school, she worked on the farm, babysat, worked hoeing beet fields, worked in the laundry at Glacier Park and waitressed at Mt. Carmel Bible Camp near Alexandria, MN, where she met Glenn Anderson, who worked in maintenance, whom she married on August 26, 1961, in Portland, ND. Sandy then continued her education by attending The Lutheran Bible Institute for 2 years in Minneapolis, MN. She worked as a parish secretary for a year in Tioga, ND, before marrying Glenn and moving to the college apartments at UW-River Falls. The couple then moved to Spooner, WI, in 1963. After moving to Spooner, the couple was blessed with 3 children, and Sandy began working at Trinity Lutheran Church, a position that she would hold for 25 years. She loved working and caring for others, being a member of the LWR quilting group, serving in the kitchen and assisting those member and friends who needed help at home or as needed. Sandy enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, traveling, gardening and quilting for Lutheran World Relief.
