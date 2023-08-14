Sandi Moyer

Sandi Moyer, 78, of Shell Lake, passed away on August 10th, 2023.

She was born on July 6th, 1945, to Ruel Hopp and Pauline Hopp of Hayward. She was raised in Hayward, where she met and married her husband, Larry, of 60 years.

